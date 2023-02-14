Karan Johar celebrates 'paternal love' on Valentine's Day, says "Unconditional"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): As Valentine's Day is all about love and filmmaker Karan Johar who never misses a chance to express love for his twins- Yash and Roohi, on Tuesday, shared a post on 'paternal love' with fans.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a couple of pictures featuring his mother and kids.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote a sweet note, "Valentines Day for me for many years has been a day I either partied with other singles or then lamented the lack of a relationship or then celebrated my independence and solo status ... it's always been a blend of so many feelings and emotions!"



He added, "But when Roohi and Yash were born I realised my dependency and search for love ended with their arrival into our universe! I celebrate them along with my mother everyday but today is the day to say to all of us parents that we have forever valentines in our children! A paternal love story is the most satisfying, unconditional and exceptionally rewarding! So raise a toast and if no one sends you flowers today send yourself an emoji !"

Karan often posts videos of Yash and Roohi and shares adorable moments with them.

He welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

On the work front, Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. (ANI)

