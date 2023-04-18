Karan Johar denies making 'Dhadak 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar has quashed reports about him coming up with the sequel to 'Dhadak'.

On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram Story and wrote, "To put this on the record and for all concerned, we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles...(sic)."



Several viral reports claimed that Karan Johar will produce 'Dhadak 2' and bring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri together in the film. However, Karan denied the reports.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.



The film, which did decent business at the box office, revolves around Madhukar (Ishaan) and Parthavi (Janhvi), who fall head over heels in love but their romance is prohibited as they belong to different castes of society. The film is the Hindi remake of the popular Marathi film 'Sairat'

Meanwhile, Karan recently completed shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

Expressing gratitude to his team, Karan penned a sweet note that read, "It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature ..."He added, "I was blessed with the best team ... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather.... ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros .... I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more .... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!!"



'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. (ANI)

