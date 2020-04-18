Karan Johar, Dharma Productions extend support to COVID-19 relief initiatives

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar and Dharma Productions on Saturday lent a helping hand and extended their support to the various initiatives to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a statement that read, "Over the past month India has stood united in this decision to stay home and safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease."



Johar further talked about the daily wage workers and technicians and said, "With the lockdown being extended, it's only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don't have clarity on where their next meal is coming from... and that can be scary...very scary."

"They are in this situation through no fault of their own, and we believe it's our moral responsibility to help them as much as we possibly can," he added.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director then announced that the entire Dharma family has come together to extend their support to the various initiatives by the government and a host of NGOs to help those affected by this lockdown.

"There is still a lot to be done, and this is our contribution to the cause. Let us all unite and fight COVID together," Johar added.

The Dharma family has extended their support to PM-CARES, Give INDIA, I Fundraisers, Zomato India, Maharashtra Chief Minister' relief fund, GOONJ, International Association for Human Values, and the Producers Guild of India. (ANI)