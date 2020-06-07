Karan Johar extends birthday greetings to Ekta Kapoor

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Explaining the equation that he shares with Ekta Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday extended warm birthday wishes to the TV film producer on her special day.

Johar hopped on to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the two, which the filmmaker dubbed as his "favourite."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker wrote how special Ekta Kapoor is to him and noted they have a 'Karmic cosmic connection.'



"I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can't wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!," Johar further wrote.

Daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shobhaa Kapoor, the creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited has been a mentor to many stars, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput, by giving their first break in TV soaps.

Television shows like 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein,' 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,' 'Pavitra Rishta', to name a few, are all under her credits.

Kapoor has also entertained moviegoers by giving films like 'Kya Kool Hai Hum,' 'Love Sex aur Dhoka', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', and more.

On January 27, 2019, Ekta Kapoor welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy. (ANI)

