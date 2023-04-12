Karan Johar gives shoutout to Zeenat Aman for her 'honest' Instagram posts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Ever since Zeenat Aman made her social media debut, she has become the talk of the town with her each post. Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is the lastest one who appreciated the senior actor for her 'realness'.



Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, "@thezeenataman is everything Instagram is NOT! Real... vulnerable and so damn honest!"



Ranging from various topics like nudity on screen to parenting, privacy of celebs to dyeing hair, Zeenat has shared her insightful observations with the Insta family. Each post of hers initiated conversation among people across age groups.

Karan Johar is aware of the negativity of the social media. Taking to Instagram story, the filmmaker shared a cryptic post few days back, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, jhoot ka ban jao ghulam, hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, jitna neecha dikhaoge, jitne aarop lagaoge, hum girne waalon mein se nahi, humara karam humari Vijay hai, aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi."

Karan replied back to trolls as he was accused of sabotaging the careers of actors Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma by the netizens. (ANI)

