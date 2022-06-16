Karan Johar is a 'proud parent' as Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' trailer gets thumbs up from audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): As 'Brahmastra' trailer opened to a thunderous response, filmmaker Karan Johar gave a shout-out to Ayan Mukerji who has given his everything to make the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared an adorable picture with Ayan. In the image, Ayan is seen lying on the couch next to Karan.

"What a big day for you my dear one! Am proud as a parent ... You just keep dreaming! The sleep can wait," Karan penned a sweet message for Ayan.



Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, 'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.

A day ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, which will be out in three parts.

The 2-minute 52-second-long trailer begins with Ranbir running forward and colliding with something that looks like a bus. Amitabh Bachchan is heard introducing Ranbir as a boy who is unaware that he has superpowers. The trailer gives us a glimpse of how a parallel universe exists in the modern age, with many visuals depicting a magical world of romance along with a lot of action sequences.

Excited about the film, Ayan said, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true!"

Reportedly, Brahmastra will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. (ANI)