Karan Johar, Kajol celebrate 10 years of 'My Name is Khan'

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): As Karan Johar's cinematic marvel 'My Khan is Khan' starring megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol completed 10 years on Friday, the director penned a heartfelt post reminiscing the film.

The director shared a compilation video of glimpses from the film and wrote a long caption expressing why the film will always be very special to him.

"#10yearsofmynameiskhan. This will always remain an extremely special film for me....a film that not only had relevant messaging but also ( in my opinion) a beating heart!"

Further expressing his gratitude and appreciation for King Khan, Johar wrote, "Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ....for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film...love you so much Bhai!"

"love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to....thank you," he wrote thanking the leading lad Kajol and the writer of the film Shibani Bathija.

Kajol also expressed her happiness over completion of ten years of 'My Khan is Khan' and shared a video from the shoot of the film.

"Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan," read her tweet.

SRK and Kajol had reunited for 'My Name is Khan' after a span of 9 years and the film created magic.

The film revolves around the life of SRK's character Rizwan Khan and showed his journey of meeting the president of America. The movie not only became one of the biggest hits of 2010 but was also appreciated by both the critics and the audience.

In the film, Shah Rukh portrayed the role of a Muslim man named Rizwan who suffers from Asperger's syndrome. Kajol played the character of Mandira, a single mother who gets married to Rizwan.

The couple's life turns upside down when Mandira's son gets killed after being bullied for having a Muslim father post the 9/11 attacks. (ANI)

