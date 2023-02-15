Karan Johar pens his emotions after watching docu-series 'The Romantics'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar paid a heartfelt tribute to his alma mater, Yash Raj films, after watching the Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics.'

Helmed by Smriti Mundra, 'The Romantics' celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known. The series started streaming on February 14.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan shared his plethora of emotions. He wrote, "Binged watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf....I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had...is so lost today for most of us.... Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance ... a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty... a maestro of musicals... he was also a pillar of belief and conviction... is there any conviction left today? We are burdened by media commentary... box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish....The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt.... Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking ....."

Karan added, "I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story... it's origin and it's journey.... Having learnt everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self aware ... of my strengths and my failings.... Thank you @smritimundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes...just brilliant!

And finally my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he!!! Adi does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out ??? #justasking #loveyouAdi congratulations to my dearest friend @udayc for being such a force behind this."

Karan's sentiments resonated with other celebrities also. Kajol wrote, "Well said." Sussanne Khan comented, "so true n beautifully said."



'The Romantics', recently had a special screening in LA, where it received overwhelming response from the audience.

The docu-series features the last-ever interview of Rishi Kapoor.

Coming from a humble background in Jalandhar, how Yash Chopra made a niche in the film industry, how he carved his own genre of glossy and gorgeous cinema, how Aditya Chopra became a part of this legacy... the docu-series captured all those moments. (ANI)