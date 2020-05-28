Karan Johar plays rapid fire with Yash and Roohi

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Seems like Karan Johar is missing his famous talk show 'Koffee with Karan,' as the director was on Wednesday seen interviewing "the only guests he can interview" during the lockdown.

In the new edition of 'lockdown with the Johars,' the director cum producer was seen shooting questions on his twins - Yash and Roohi- as they were seen playing rapid-fire.

Karan took to Instagram to post a video of the rapid-fire session that he enjoyed with his little munchkins.

"Rapid-fire with the only guests I can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions ... #lockdownwiththejohars," he wrote in the caption.

The director started with a basic question and asked his son about his most favourite person of the house to which he replied in an adorable gibberish voice, "Yash and Roohi."

Johar chuckled and replied that Yash seems to be the character of Geet from 'Jab We Met' who loved herself.

When Johar asked them to name the most handsome and the most pretty girl in the world, Yash and Roohi replied with each other's names proving the great sibling bond that they share.

The 'Student of The Year' director then asked his children to choose one star kid they would like to play with between Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam.

The twins seemed not to agree on this particular question as Roohi wanted to play with Taimur and Yash liked AbRam better.

The director who recently turned 48 has been posting such videos on Instagram to keep his fans entertained. (ANI)

