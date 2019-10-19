Karan Johar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Karan Johar praises his students Alia, Varun, Sidharth in a heartfelt message

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:47 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): As 'Student of the Year' completed seven years on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar praised Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
Karan took to his official Instagram account to show his affection for the three actors who made their debut in the industry with his film 'Student of the Year'.
He posted a clip featuring the three actors, captioning it, "7 years ago I made a film and a family.....a family I can proudly call my own... I look back at SOTY with abundant love in my heart."
Karan penned a lengthy message about how the three actors have bestowed love and affection upon him over the years.
"Thank you, Aliaa Bhatt, for being my daughter ...for your infectious love and your large heart...for just being YOU! Thank you, Varun Dhawan, for being there for me always ...for having my back and calling me at odd hours to tell me what "not to do"...for your pure heart...I love you! Thank you, Sidharth Malhotra, for your compassion and sensitivity for also being the silent strong energy in my life....for giving me a shoulder whenever I needed a good cry! Love you! Love you three to the moon and back!! #7yearsofSOTY," he continued the post.


The '2 States' actor also shared a message to mark the seventh anniversary of 'Student of the Year'.
"#StudentOfTheYear was the best school, teachers & friends anyone can wish for. Thank you for a magical start#7YearsOfStudentOfTheYear @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @Varun_dvn @SidMalhotra #SOTY," she tweeted.Karan launched the three actors in the film about love and friendship. In the flick, Varun essayed the role of a rich bully while Sidharth was shown to be confident, hardworking, and perfect in almost everything. Alia played the role of a spoilt rich girl, who was actually a love-struck student who valued relationships above all.
The three actors have come a long way since then and have delivered some great performances.
Karan also recently produced a sequel of the film featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. The movie directed by Punit Malhotra had an average run and made a total of Rs. 38.83 crore in its opening weekend. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:27 IST

Madhuri Dixit wishes Sunny Deol on birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most acclaimed action hero of his time, Sunny Deol on his 62nd birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:35 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals what happened to Ross, Rachel after 'Friends'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston took the internet by storm when she debuted on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a snap with her all 'Friends' co-actors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:00 IST

Angelina Jolie admits 'feeling broken' before filming...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her experience of filming her newest outing 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:47 IST

None of my 6 kids want to be actors: Angelina Jolie

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie's kids are surely following their mother's footsteps for humanitarian works, but not to the entertainment industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:51 IST

Jennifer Lawrence marrying Cooke Maroney this weekend in Rhode Island?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney were spotted at the Rhode Island, US on Friday evening, strengthening the reports that the couple will tie the knots there this weekend in front of 150 guests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:47 IST

'The Laundromat' to continue on Netflix after judge refuses to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Meryl Streep starrer 'The Laundromat' will continue to play on streaming service Netflix as a judge 'refused' the restraining order seeking a stay on the film on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:23 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's' China release 'temporarily put on hold'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was scheduled to hit Chinese screens on October 25 but now its release has been "temporarily put on hold".

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:41 IST

What next after 'Dabangg 3'? Salman Khan has the answer

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): After 'Dabangg 3', which is set to release this December, Salman Khan on Friday announced his next action-packed 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' releasing next year on Eid.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:13 IST

Demi Lovato's Snapchat account hacked

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Seems like singer Demi Lovato has become the latest victim of cyber-hacking as her Snapchat has reportedly been hacked.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:09 IST

Embark on a laugh riot with these 'Pagalpanti' character posters

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Posters of the entire star cast of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pagalpanti' were unveiled on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Tyler Cameron sets hearts fluttering with steamy picture

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): 'The Bachelorette' runner-up Tyler Cameron has set temperatures soaring the temperature with his washboard abs and chiseled body while talking about his failed football career.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:07 IST

Before her Instagram debut, Jennifer Aniston had a 'stalker account'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): While her entry to Instagram was nothing less than a surprise, 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston disclosed that she had a "stalker" account before she made her own on the social media platform.

Read More
iocl