Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar's heart is filled with love and nostalgia on the birth anniversary of his late father and producer Yash Johar on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director uploaded a monochrome video featuring pictures of his late father with himself and other people from the film industry.

Along with the video, Karan penned a heartfelt caption in which he also mentioned the Yash Johar Foundation, which he had launched on June 18 this year, in memory of his late father. According to Karan, the main focus of the Yash Johar Foundation is to improve the quality of life of people in the entertainment industry.



"It's been many years but it still feels like yesterday when papa was next to me, guiding me with every decision I made. Today along with Dharma, @yashjoharfoundation is also now a reality and continues to form itself into an establishment that is making a difference in the society we live in and I can't help but feel that he's still here...in many forms. It's his indelible nature and kindness that inspired many and especially me. I hope and pray to carry on these values as his legacy and pass it onto my children too. Miss you, your energy, your love & your affection every day," he wrote.



Dharma Productions was founded by late producer Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled 'Dostana' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Since Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', the company has produced more than 45 films including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', '2 States' and 'Dear Zindagi'.

Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

