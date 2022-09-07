Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar shared a throwback picture with his father Yash Johar on Wednesday morning.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director dropped the photo on his story, which he captioned, "Blessings", followed by joined hands emoticon.



Filmmaker Karan Johar's heart is filled with love and nostalgia on the birth anniversary of his late father and producer Yash Johar.

In the throwback picture, Karan could be seen posing with his father, with his hands on Yash's shoulders.



Dharma Productions was founded by late producer Yash Johar in 1976, with its first production venture titled 'Dostana' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Since Karan Johar's directorial debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', the company has produced more than 45 films including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', '2 States' and 'Dear Zindagi'.

Karan is currently helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

His recently produced mega-budgeted project 'Liger' which starred south actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Dharma Productions next 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in prominent roles is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

