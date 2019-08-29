Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor congratulate PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju for launching 'Fit India Movement'

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for launching 'Fit India Movement' to make people aware of the importance of being fit and healthy.
The Prime Minister today launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' at Indira Gandhi Stadium complex in the national capital.
In a congratulatory tweet, Karan Johar tweeted, "Congratulations to our honourable PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement."
Echoing similar sentiments, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing treatment in New York, said, "Congratulations to our PM Narendra Modi and sports minister Kiren Rijiju for launching the Fit India Movement on 29th August. I'm sure this will inspire all Indians in finding easy and fun ways to adapt a fit and healthy lifestyle #FitIndiaMovement."
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is an avid yoga practitioner and fitness enthusiast was also present during the launch of the 'Fit India Movement'.
'Fit India movement', was launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day -- the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, which aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.
Meanwhile, Rijiju, who was present at the event also expressed his gratitude over the launch of 'Fit India Movement' and said, "I am happy that we are launching Fit India Movement on the birth anniversary of Major Dyan Chand. We will make efforts to take this programme to new heights. Every Indian should be mentally and physically fit in order to take the country forward."
Many Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor generally try to inspire people by sharing their workout videos or pictures on social media platforms.
This is not the first time that the Modi government has launched a fitness campaign. It was Prime Minister who, through the United Nations as a forum, urged the world to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 every year. The government last year had come up with #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign in which people from all walks of life participated by sharing their exercise regimes. (ANI)
Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor congratulate PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju for launching 'Fit India Movement'
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:30 IST
New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for launching 'Fit India Movement' to make people aware of the importance of being fit and healthy.