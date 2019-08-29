Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor congratulate PM Modi, Kiren Rijiju for launching 'Fit India Movement'

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:32 IST

Janhvi Kapoor's first look as Gunjan Saxena from 'The Kargil...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): After an impressive debut in 'Dhadak', Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to treat her fans with the upcoming film 'The Kargil War', a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots of India to fly in combat.