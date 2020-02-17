Karan Johar shares another poster of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Karan Johar on Monday unveiled a poster of upcoming flick 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' featuring Jhanvi Kapoor as the first female pilot of India to fly in combat. The movie will release on April 24.

Janhvi looks enthralling in the look of an Air Force officer as she is seen entering in the crowd of fellow fighter pilots applauding her. Jhanvi is seen sporting the navy blue uniform while holding her helmet in her hand smiling through the way.

Karan shared the look in a post on Instagram that reads, "Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl is ready to take off on 24th April 2020."



'The Kargil Girl' will show Janhvi portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career.



The upcoming movie is based on Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'The Kargil Girl' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2020.

The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. (ANI)

