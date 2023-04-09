Karan Johar shares cryptic post amid claims he ruined Anushka, Priyanka's careers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Karan Johar penned a cryptic post on Saturday after receiving backlash over claims that he sabotaged the careers of actors Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

Taking to Instagram story, the filmmaker wrote, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, jhoot ka ban jao ghulam, hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, jitna neecha dikhaoge, jitne aarop lagaoge, hum girne waalon mein se nahi, humara karam humari Vijay hai, aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi."



Recently, an old video of Karan went viral where he was heard saying jokingly, that he wanted to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career.

Karan Johar initially did not like Anushka's pictures when she was about to make her debut in Aditya Chopra's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.'

During the promotion of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Anushka and Karan both talked about it candidly during a media interaction. Anushka jokingly said then, Karan tried to 'finish' her career before it even started.



The video resurfaced after Karan received immense backlash for apparently also coming in the way of actor Priyanka Chopra's career.

This video resurfaced after Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the reason why she left Bollywood and started looking for a career in the US.

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast 'Armchair Expert', Priyanka Chopra revealed why she started looking for work in the US, saying, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

Supporting Priyanka and taking an indirect jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar, Kangana shared a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram story. In the picture, the 'Fashion' actors are seen holding hands together. Kangana wrote, "Truth remains Cruella has done big favour on us by bullying and isolating us... PC became a Hollywood star and I produced and directed my own film which is releasing this year..."

In a tweet thread, Kangana attacked Karan, saying, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders..."

In another post, she mentioned, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

Kangana keeps on attacking him for his undisputed influence on the Hindi film industrycalled Karan Johar the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on his show 'Koffee With Karan' and keeps on attacking him for his undisputed influence on the Hindi film industry. (ANI)


