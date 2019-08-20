Karan Johar shares glimpse of mega star cast of 'Takht'

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Piquing the interest of the audience, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a sneak peek of the cast of the upcoming magnum opus 'Takht'.

The 'SOTY2' producer took to his Instagram account to share a small video with his followers on his Instagram Story.



The clip shows black and white pictures of the star cast of the film including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh pinned on a wall.

Helmed by Karan 'Takht' is a period drama which is set to hit the big screens in 2020. (ANI)

