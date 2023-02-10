Karan Johar shares his 'most gorgeous ensemble' look from Sid-Kiara wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Fashion, bling and Karan Johar! The ace filmmaker shared his glamorous lookbook from the marriage ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Karan shared a bunch of photos and captioned it, "It was such a warm and intimate shaadi.... And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you're the best! Love you!!!"



Karan shared three looks in the first set of pictures. For the morning occasion, he has chosen a printed crimson kurta, topped it with a bright red and yellow bordered dupatta. In another, Karan sported a silver ensemble, full of zari work. Karan also flaunted a velvet kurta with an embroidered shawl. Karan sported a king-sized ring with all his attires.



Later, Karan shared another bunch of pictures with friends. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor shared one frame with the filmmaker.

Known to be a matchmaker in the industry, Karan reportedly played cupid for Sidharth-Kiara as well. Soon after their marriage, the director-producer took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for them. Karan wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...

As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever....."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in the presence of friends and family on 7 February at a luxury fort in Rajasthan.(ANI)