Karan Johar with Anil Kapoor,Vicky Kaushal,Siddharth Malhotra,Karthik Aryan and Varun Dhawan. (Picture Courtesy " Instagram)
Karan Johar shares picture of star-studded Diwali bash!

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:21 IST

New Delhi, [India] Oct 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated Diwali and posted pictures on his social media from the celebration from the Diwali pooja at his Dharma Productions office in Mumbai.
Johar posted the pictures on Instagram with a caption "Diwali Pooja was full of love and great energy !! So grateful to everyone who gives us so much love and works tirelessly with us always! We are blessed "

KJo shared the pictures on social media with B-Town celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Karthik Aryan, and Varun Dhawan.
While the director and producer wore a subtle yellow kurta with flowery print, Karthik Aryan looked handsome as always in a cream-coloured kurta.
While Varun Dhawan was clad in a peach kurta, Anil Kapoor was spotted attired in purple kurta with a waistcoat standing with Vicky Kaushal.
Siddharth Malhotra also looked dapper in a blue embroidered kurta while Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted in a pink saree.
Other celebrities who marked their presence at the Diwali bash included Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi too graced the party.

'Kedarnath' actor Sara Ali Khan, who was at the party posted a picture of herself in a bright yellow churidar with Varun Dhawan on her Instagram account while she wished fans on Diwali. "Wishing everyone a Happy, Bright, Joyous, Fun, Safe and Prosperous Diwali", she captioned the photo. (ANI)

