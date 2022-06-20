Karan Johar shares pictures of twins Yash and Roohi, pens a heartfelt note on Father's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar shared adorable pictures of his twins Yash and Roohi on the occasion of Father's Day.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, he posted photographs where he can be seen enjoying his twins' company.



In the pictures, Karan is seen wearing a print shirt and pyjamas.



Yash and Roohi were seen in customized silver tees with 'Dadda 50' written on them.





He wrote along with clicks, "A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn't have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love, time and support.... She is the wind beneath our wings of love .... My bachas !!! What do I say there isn't a day I don't thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father's Day to me and to all single parents ! It doesn't just take two to nurture ! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is..."



Soni Razdan, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons in the comments sections.

Karan welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this, he had announced that he will be directing his first-ever action film next year. (ANI)

