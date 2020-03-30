Karan Johar shares video of 'high tea' with mom, daughter

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared some insights into his family time. The director shared an adorable video of 'high tea' along with daughter Roohi Johar and mom Hiroo Johar while they stay indoors amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown.

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared an extremely adorable video while he documents his conversation to mom and the 3-year-old daughter. In the video, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker is seen asking his daughter: "Roohi, what are you doing, high tea?"

As the little munchkin grabs a tea snack, Karan then pans the camera to his mom who seems to be bejewelled with gold bangles and earrings for the 'high tea.' He asks his mom, "Oh my god, Mumma you are all bejewelled for the high tea," to which his mom replies, "Because it is the highlight of our day."

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker also asks about the beautiful stone studded hairband to the little munchkin Roohi and asks: "Who got you this?"

To which the toddler replies, "Dada." Karan expressed his love for diamonds from his mom and his love for the ornament that has incurred as a part of the beautiful Sindhi lineage.

Karan captioned the post as, "High tea with @hiroojohar ! #lockdownwiththejohars." The post garnered the likes and comments of celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Maheep Kapoor.

Lately, KJo has been providing insights into his family on Instagram by sharing videos. Earlier, the 'My Name is Khan' filmmaker shared a video with son Yash, who thinks that Amitabh Bachchan can cure coronavirus.

Scores of Bollywood celebrities are staying at home in the wake of the pandemic and are advising people to remain indoors to be safe.

Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions. (ANI)







