Karan Johar shocked after Tiger Shroff said Rekha played Big B's mother in a film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): No Koffee With Karan episode is complete without some celebrity goof-ups! The latest episode of the ongoing season saw actor Tiger Shroff making a hilarious blunder during a quiz segment on the show.

During the final game round, host Karan Johar asked Kriti and Tiger to name the actress who has played both megastar Amitabh Bachchan's mother and lover on screen.

In a hurry, Tiger pressed the buzzer and answered uncertainly, "Rekha ma'am?"



Tiger's response left Karan in shock.

Replying to Tiger's answer, Karan said, " What? She never...played his mother" and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

Tiger lost the quiz round to Kriti. However, he won the famous rapid-fire round.

Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut together with 'Heropanti' in 2014. The two are now all set to share screen space again with the film 'Ganapath', which is an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance. (ANI)

