New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Telugu film 'Dear Comrade' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has not hit the theatres yet, but is already on its way for a remake in Hindi.
Filmmaker, Karan Johar met Vijay and made the announcement on his social media accounts.
"Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!," he wrote on Instagram.
The film has already created a buzz among fans with its interesting character and storyline. 'Dear Comrade' is an intense and powerful story between Rashmika, a cricketer and Vijay who is a student leader and has anger management issues.
'Dear Comrade' set to release on July 26 is helmed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. (ANI)
Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Dear Comrade'
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:26 IST
