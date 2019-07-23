Karan Johar, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Dear Comrade'

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 20:26 IST

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Telugu film 'Dear Comrade' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has not hit the theatres yet, but is already on its way for a remake in Hindi.
Filmmaker, Karan Johar met Vijay and made the announcement on his social media accounts.
"Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!," he wrote on Instagram.

The film has already created a buzz among fans with its interesting character and storyline. 'Dear Comrade' is an intense and powerful story between Rashmika, a cricketer and Vijay who is a student leader and has anger management issues.
'Dear Comrade' set to release on July 26 is helmed by Bharat Kamma and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. (ANI)

