Karan Johar trolled for questions on Vijay Deverakonda's sex life; 'Sex talk with Karan', say netizens

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Director-producer Karan Johan once again got trolled by netizens for sex-related questions on his latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7' which featured actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Karan Johar had unveiled the promo of the fourth episode of the ongoing season of his popular talk show on July 26 which was telecast on July 28.

Sharing the promo video of episode 4, Karan wrote, "Serious question - do you like cheese? Then you'll love Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streams from this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar."



The video starts with a fun introduction of the two stars by Karan Johar who then goes on to ask Vijay whether he liked cheese? Then a small clip from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's episode is played where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya Panday asks whether she could be on the same cheese platter.

The actors also spilled beans on their sex life.

Karan asked about the last time he had sex? In response, Vijay reacted with a witty smile and said 'abort, abort.'

When Karan asks about doing sex in a public place, Vijay revealed his wildest side. He said, "done it in a car," which left Ananya and Karan amused. "Desperate times(with a wink)", Vijay added.

Karan also questioned Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, the 'Arjun Reddy' star said, "no." However, there's a twist.

Later Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay said that he would not mind a "threesome."

For his recent episode, Karan has been receiving a lot of backlash on the internet.

One user wrote, "I don't know who is taking the call on the content, the script.. and the questions, but Karan, this is not the KWK we've seen all these years.. it used be a classy respectable Bollywood variety talk show.. season 7, I dont see any class.. unfortunately it cant be called Mass too."



"Tell me one episode of KWK this season where there's no mention of sex," user stated.



Another user dropped a comment, "The should rather be named as 'Sex talk with Karan'."



"You are downgrading yourself with each passing day, KJo !" stated another user.



The next tweet reads, "Asking did you have threesome and having sex do you feel it as entertainment. lol THESE TALKS ARE encouraged and tagging as best entertainment lol."



Another comment stated, "Hey Karan, you are pushing the envelop in many ways. It's about to tear. Amazed at what is being talked about on "national OTT" in the name of entertainment and TRP."



A fan of Samantha Prabhu wrote, "Thanks Karan for not asking these type of questions to @Samanthaprabhu2 stay away from her Karan is trying to bring Bollywood culture to south actors and spoiling."



Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the ' Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director is being trolled for his statements on his chat show. (ANI)