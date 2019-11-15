Karan Johar turns host for B-town celebs and Katy Perry!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Karan Johar has hosted a house party that turned into a star-studded affair. The Bollywood bash was held at filmmaker's Mumbai residence to welcome American singer Katy Perry in the city.

Seems like filmmaker Karan Johar is the best host in the town! The director on Thursday evening threw a grand party welcoming several B-towners along with American singer Katy Perry being the centre of attraction!

The 'Roar' singer who landed in India a few days back to perform at a music festival on Saturday, exchanged hugs and handshakes with people from the film fraternity including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, among others.

Many of the celebrities documented the fun night on their social media handles and thanked Karan for the wonderful evening.

Jacqueline shared a ravishing click of her with Perry, and Aishwarya on the Instagram story and Ananya too posted a happy picture of the two posing for the camera.





'Kabir Singh' actor Kiara Advani pouted with the American singer and sharing it on the Instagram story, she wrote, "Katy Pout."



Katy is in India after a long gap of seven years and this will be her first time performing at a music festival in the city.

Talking about her visit, Perry in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday said, "I just don't stay in my room and I am not that girl who orders room service. I like to go out, seek the world. I love people, culture, and tradition. So you are going to catch me in the streets."

She also said that she will be catching up with some Indian artists and there might be some collaboration, she had hinted. (ANI)

