Karan Johar ventures into jewellery business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar has ventured into the jewellery segment with the launch of his brand Tyaani Jewellery.

According to him, this venture is a natural extension of his creativity.

"As a filmmaker, and someone with creative vision, I naturally gravitate towards things that are aesthetically beautiful and seeped in our tradition. Moreover, in my line of work, I also have the advantage of interacting with many different people and I get a strong sense of the pulse of people, whether it is the movie-going audience, or fashion-forward men and women worldwide," he said.



With this new business, Karam aims to create a legacy brand for polki jewellery.

"They are jewels that beauty is made up of. That gloss and glamour and grandeur, it has the perfect element of shine, that polki is just stunning!" He said, adding on that this Indian art form remains untapped

. It represents India in so many ways, and to make it more accessible and wearable and more "today" is actually the whole intent behind what all of us want to do at Tyaani, what I want to do at Tyaani," he added.

Karan further said, "I want to see a young woman sport chaandbalis with a classic black dress or drops with their jeans and T-Shirts. Literally from boardroom to brunch to bridal, it has to cover the entire gamut. I wanted to create an online platform dedicated to polki jewellery that could reach people who wanted to shop from the comfort of their homes. Also this would make Indian jewellery available globally .... a young, dynamic brand, at par with global trends and way ahead of the fashion curve. Something that imbibes our classic values with an eclectic twist."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Karan is busy helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (ANI)

