Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to recast 'Dostana 2' citing 'professional circumstances'

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Friday issued an official statement regarding the recasting of the upcoming movie 'Dostana 2'.

Earlier in the day, there were several reports doing the rounds that actor Kartik Aaryan had been dropped from the project. However, the production house didn't divulge any details as to why they decided to recast the film.

The production house, in their official statement posted on Instagram, simply stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."





'Dostana 2' was announced back in 2019 by KJo and starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role with newbie Laksh Lalwani, along with Kartik.

As of now, no official statement has been given by Kartik regarding his departure from the film, nor has there been any update regarding his replacement.

Production on the film was already underway, and it's quite rare for a big production house to replace a prominent actor midway. Kartik had already completed the second schedule of shoot for the film.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, and directed by Collin D'Cunha, 'Dostana 2' is a sequel to the 2008 film, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham.

The 2008 film told the story of two men (played by Abhishek and John) who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl (Priyanka) with whom they eventually fall in love. The first installment was a massive box office success despite controversies. (ANI)

