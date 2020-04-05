Karan Johar's son finds 'Dadda' boring?

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Months after calling him a 'Joker,' director Karan Johar's little munchkin Yash Johar now feels that his father is 'very boring.'

A new video shared by Karan on his Instagram features Yash who is seen saying "boring, very boring," to which Karan asks, "Who is boring?" "Dadda (Karan) is boring, because corona is coming," replies Yash moments before he runs away.

"I am very boring! Apparently! #lockdownwiththejohars," he captioned the post.

With the entertainment industry under lockdown, all Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, are currently staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 'Student of the Year' director keeps sharing videos of his twin children on social media.

According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally. (ANI)

