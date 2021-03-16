Karan Johar's son Yash is just as 'cool' as SRK from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who regularly shares posts featuring his kids on social media platforms, recently posted a 'cool' video of his son Yash.

The 48-year-old filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and posted a story that featured a jovial Yash Johar copying megastar Shah Rukh Khan's character from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and totally nailing it.

Dedicating the video to SRK, along with the video Karan wrote, "Bhai @iamsrk this one's for you!"



In the video that KJo shared, his son Yash can be seen rocking a dapper black hoodie, along with similar coloured track pants and a pair of black shoes. He also wore SRK's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' 'cool' chain around his neck and could be heard saying, 'Dadda, I am cool'.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan in association with Cornerstone Agency recently launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent. The new venture is called DCA. This move has now made Dharma, the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing.

He is also set to direct 'Takht' which stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. (ANI)

