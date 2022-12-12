Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi dress up like their 'dada'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar, on Sunday, dropped an adorable video of his twins Yash and Roohi matching their outfits and dressing up like their 'dada'.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a clip where his twins were seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and matching black joggers. He was heard saying, 'Wow. Matching matching."



In response, Roohi said we are fashionable and Yash jumped in said "We are dressing up like dada." After hearing them proud dad, Karan said "I take that as a compliment" and ends the video with his signature style 'toodles'.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Dressing up like Dada! #mypuddings #mylife #roohiyash."

As soon as the video was poster's filmmaker's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Sooo cute."



Actor Anil Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji.



The new mommy in town Bipasha Basu reacted with a heart emoji.



Karan often posts videos of Yash and Roohi and shares adorable moments with them.

He welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan's recent production 'Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva' got a massive response from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

He will be making his comeback as a director after 7 years with his next 'Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani' which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)