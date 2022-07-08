Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to come up with new song 'Baarish Aayi Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set to flaunt their chemistry in a new song titled 'Baarish Aayi Hai'.

On Friday, the two took to Instagram and shared the update with their fans and followers.

They unveiled the first poster of the track in which the two are seen hugging each other. Tejasswi looks beautiful in a white dress while Karan is seen exuding uber cool vibes in a pink denim jacket.

"Rains + Music = Romance. Presenting #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is close to my heart," Tejasswi captioned the post.





This particular song is sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.

The song's announcement has Tejasswi and Karan's fans excited.

"Can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Oh My God! You both are couple goals," another one wrote.

"All the best for the song," a netizen commented.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on 'Bigg 15'. Karan became the second runner-up, and actor Tejasswi Prakash won the season. Popularly called 'TejRan', Karan and Tejasswi make regular public appearances together, sending out couple goals. The two have earlier featured together in 'Rula Deti Hai' song. (ANI)

