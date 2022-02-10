Karan Wahi joins Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Karan Wahi will be seen sharing screen space with Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in the second season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

Excited to be a part of the show, Karan said, "Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a young, progressive and relatable series which is in tune with today's day and age. The writers have attempted to share their perspective on friendship, love and rekindling romance, which is intriguing and stimulating. I am ecstatic to be a part of such a dynamic cast and crew who have welcomed me with open arms and heart."

The series, based on Sumrit Shahi's book by the same name, revolves around two best friends, Sumer played by Nakuul and Tanie played by Anya, who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other.





Actor Sarah-Jane Dias has also come on board for the second season.



"I am so excited to be a part of Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2. The shoot felt like one big holiday as the cast and crew got along like a bunch of besties. It's always refreshing to be a part of a young and vibrant series and I can guarantee that even for the viewers, this show is going to feel like a breath of fresh air," she shared.

'Never Kiss your Best Friend - Season 2' will premiere on ZEE5 soon. (ANI)

