Kareena Kapoor aces 'work from home' look amid self-isolation

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday unveiled her 'Work from home' look and by sharing a ravishing picture where she aced the look like a pro as she practises self-isolation amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared her picture where the 'Jab We Met' actor is seen wearing a light-coloured shirt with white ripped jeans and long boots. She completed her look with a cowgirl hat and her open hair.



Kareena captioned the post as, "Work from home they said..." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3 lakh likes. It also received likes by celebrity followers including Swara Bhaskar while Arjun Kapoor commented, "Underdressed by ur standards."

Meanwhile, the 'Good Newwz' star has been updating the fans of her quarantine activities on the photo-sharing platform. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of Taimur's creativity by sharing a picture wearing a pasta necklace made exclusively by little Tim-Tim.

Kareena along with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur has pledged to donate money in order to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

