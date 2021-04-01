Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor want a sequel to 'Ki and Ka' as movie clocks 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor on Thursday celebrated five years of the hit romantic-comedy 'Ki and Ka'. On the occasion, the duo also expressed their desire to work in a sequel to the film.

The 'Kurbaan' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a candid behind-the-scenes picture. Along with sharing the image, she also revealed that after the film, her elder son Taimur was conceived.

She wrote, "A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel... only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again... Arjun don't worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo."





The 'Ishaqzaade' star too reminisced working on the film by sharing a picture with a 'piece of memorabilia'. The actor posted a picture of him holding a mangalsutra, a nostalgic reminder to the film's poster that had Kareena tying the mangalsutra on the neck of Arjun.

Along with the snap, he wrote, "A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki... this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it's now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir... I think we need a sequel (winking emoticon) what say @kareenakapoorkhan?"



'Ki and Ka' revolves around a young, married couple contradicting the gender roles placed upon women and men in the Indian society, by making the man a stay-at-home husband and the woman a working professional.

The film had triggered a national conversation about gender parity in society as the director had positioned the film perfectly with a tag line that read 'Striling, Puling, Samething!'. (ANI)

