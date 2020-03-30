Kareena Kapoor calls Taimur 'in-house Picasso', shares sketch by him

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Dubbing her son Taimur Ali Khan as the "in-house Picasso," actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared a sketch made by him.

The actor who joined Instagram earlier this month took to the medium to share the drawing by her son.

The sketch by little Pataudi featured a family of four chilling at a beach on a sunny day.

Taimur also painted fish and other aquatic beings in the sketch.

"Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiaries," Kareena captioned the post.



Soon, the post was flooded with scores of comments by fans of the star and her son.

Taimur Ali Khan, son of star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, enjoys huge popularity among netizens. (ANI)

