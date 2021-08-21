Kareena Kapoor celebrates 6-month birthday of her son Jeh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating half-birthday of their second son Jeh on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena, who is currently vacationing with husband Saif and children Taimur and Jeh in Maldives, posted a heartfelt post for Jeh.

"Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life," she wrote.

Alongside the post, Kareena shared a picture of her holding Jeh in her arms. She can be seen dressed in black and pink swimsuit.





Jeh's aunt and Saif's sister Saba, too, penned a loved-up post for the newborn to mark his 6-month birthday.

Saba took to Instagram and uploaded a collage featuring Taimur looking at Jeh adorably.

"Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh," she captioned the post.



Jeh was born on February 21 earlier this year. (ANI)

