Kareena Kapoor discloses her 'Summer essentials'

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Giving a glimpse of her in-house skincare routine, actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday shared a brief video clip on social media and revealed her 'Summer essentials.'

The 39-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share her love for 'Messy bun, Kaftan, and homemade masks."



As she listed them under the category of her 'summer essentials' in the captions, the actor shared a video where she has her face pack on and taking a selfie. The actor struck a pose with her signature pout.

The 'Ki and Ka' actor could be seen wearing a pink and white coloured comfy kurta with her hair tied to the back in the picture.

This is Kareena's 56th post on her recently launched Instagram profile.

The 'Jab We Met' actor made her Instagram debut on March 6.

The number of followers on Bebo's profile shot up to over 1.98 Million within just nine days of her joining the medium.

Meanwhile, the 'Good Newwz' star has been updating the fans of her quarantine activities on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, the actor was seen binge-watching famous chick-flick series 'Four More Shots Please!' with her girl gang but at a social distance - conference video call. (ANI)

