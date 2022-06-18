Kareena Kapoor drops a cute glimpse of Taimur, says 'No pictures Amma'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up the shoot of her OTT debut and had a last-day visitor on the sets of her upcoming Netflix project 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

On Friday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of herself along with her son Taimur Ali Khan, who joined her on the sets on the last day of the shoot. She captioned the picture, "Last day visitor on set...got his vibe on...ready for the summer holidays... No pictures Amma...ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro #My TimTim...."





In the picture, Kareena could be seen posing for the selfie with Taimur sitting on her lap, as he hides his face with a cap. Kareena is pouting for the lens and clearly, Taimur doesn't like clicking picture, just like his father Saif Ali Khan.

Family and friends from the industry were quick to react to the post, Kareena's friend Poonam Damania commented, "Adorable" with a heart emoticon. Kareena's sister Karishma Kapoor dropped a bunch of emoticons in the commented section including a blue heart and a couple of raising-hand emoticons. Kareena's sister-in-law and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Awww...." with a bunch of heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial.

As per a statement, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. (ANI)

