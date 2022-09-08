Kareena Kapoor drops pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with baby Jeh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, dropped some pictures from her Ganesh Charturthi celebrations with her son Jeh on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a couple of pictures where Kareena and Jeh can be seen seating beside a Ganesh idol which is decorated with flowers. Kareena wore a geometric print salwar suit and Jeh donned black T-shirt with grey pants.

She captioned the post with hand-folding and heart emoji.



As soon as she shared pictures, fans showered love on mother-son duo.



Kareena also re-shared Karisma Kapoor's post where she can be seen posing with her parents, sisters and cousins for the family picture.

Along with the picture, she wrote in hindi, "Mera Parivaar".



Karishma also posted a glimpse of the celebration. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting in front of Lord Ganesh's idol. The actor looks beautiful in a floral print traditional outfit.

Sharing the post, she wrote in Hindi, "Ganpati Bappa Morya"



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. (ANI)