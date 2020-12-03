Kareena Kapoor enjoys winter sun in debut Instagram reel

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Mom-to-be actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared her very first Instagram reel that featured her glowing and enjoying the winter sun.

The 'Jab We Met' actor is seen holding a dressed in a red and blue coloured sweatshirt with a cup of coffee in her hand in the reel.

"Breakfast with Beboo...#feelitreelit," she captioned the video.



The expecting mother chose to tie her hair in her signature bun while she basks in the winter sun with a reddish glow on her face.

The reel received several comments from the fans of the 40-yar-old actor including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

The 'Omkara,' actor is expecting her second baby with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

