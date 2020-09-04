Kareena Kapoor expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors by donating anti-microbial T-shirts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Expressing gratitude to the relentless COVID warriors, megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan has donated anti-microbial T-shirts to doctors and healthcare workers at three hospitals.

The 'Heroine' actor has donated these anti-microbial T-shirts to healthcare professionals at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi; Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai and Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

While wearing PPEs are critical in protecting frontline workers, putting on heavy and layered protective equipment for hours on the stretch is not an easy task. It can be exhausting and extremely uncomfortable. These anti-microbial T-shirts can be a simple, yet effective solution to make wearing PPE kits more comfortable. These T-shirts help control, destroy and suppress the growth of micro-organisms and the effects of odour.

The 'Jab We Met' star also shared a special message to the frontline warriors and posted it to Instagram. In the message, Kareena said, "In times when we all are social distancing and doing whatever we can to protect one another, I comment your undaunting spirit and your relentless efforts..."



The actor thanked the frontline warriors who have been working round the clock and said, "When the world turned upside down and all of us were at home, you were out there protecting us on the fields...I totally understand that wearing the PPE suits is so important to protect yourselves, however, it must be pretty difficult to wear that heavy protective gear... So as my small gesture of gratitude... please accept from my PUMA family the protective masks and anti-microbial T-shirts... I do hope that these things will send you lots of positivity, and lots of strength and love from me and the PUMA family."

Appreciating frontline heroes for putting others ahead of themselves, Kareena sent a heartfelt personalised note thanking them for their heroic efforts.

The 'Good Newwz' actor's note said, "Your selflessness is unmatched. Words can't express our heartfelt gratitude for your tireless efforts. This is a small gesture to thank you from the bottom of my heart. We are and will always be #StrongerTogether". (ANI)