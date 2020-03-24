Kareena Kapoor is in self-isolation but still napping with friends, here's how

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Setting an example of 'friendships in the time of coronavirus', actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures of herself and her best friends.

The collage themed 'Fiends that nap together, stay forever' featured a picture of Kareena sleeping alongside the pictures of her friends taking a nap.

The 'Jab We Met' star included the closest of her friends in the collage including her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friend Amrita Arora.



The collage also featured Amrita's sister and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and Kareena's friend Malika Bhat.

All the ladies were seen sleeping in peace in the picture collage.

This comes as most of the Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation at their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981people have been tested positive for it. (ANI)



