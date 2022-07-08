Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Amrita Arora spreading style in London

London [England], June 8 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang have dished out 'Sex and the City' vibes with their latest outing in London.

Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla hit the streets of London in style.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a stunning picture with her BFFs.





In the image, Kareena is seen donning a beautiful black glamorous dress and a black leather jacket. Karisma paired her floral dress with black boots, while Amrita Arora sported a flowing pleated dress. Natasha opted for a white dress.

"You can't sit with US...but you can stand and pose with US..cause that's what we love to do," Kareena captioned the post.

The divas reminded the Internet of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes from the epic series 'Sex and the City' and Kareena too agreed with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. (ANI)

