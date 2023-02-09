Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor miss their 'Chimpu Uncle' Rajiv Kapoor on his death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): On the occasion of veteran actor late Rajiv Kapoor's death anniversary, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma dropped a throwback picture on their social media handles.

Bebo took to Instagram Story and shared a black and white picture of the late actor and wrote, "Miss you always Chimpu uncle, #RajivKapoor." with a red heart and rose emoji.



Karisma dropped an unseen picture featuring legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor with his three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She captioned the photo, "Chimpu Uncle you are missed, #RajivKapoor."



Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 9, 2021, following a heart attack.

Rajiv Kapoor made his debut in the film industry with the movie 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum'. He was known for his roles in films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Aasmaan', 'Zabardast', Toolsidas Junior and many more.



Last year in February, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior'.The event was co-planned by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai.

Several members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and Kunal Kapoor among others marked their presence at the screening.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from 'The Crew', she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

On the other hand, Karisma will be seen in 'Brown'.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

'Brown', which is created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina and Jishu Sen alongside Karisma, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan. (ANI)

