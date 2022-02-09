Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor remember Rajiv Kapoor on death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): On the first death anniversary of Rajiv Kapoor, members of the Kapoor family took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture, which features the legendary Bollywood actor-director-producer, Raj Kapoor and his three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.



"Chimpu uncle you are missed #RajivKapoor, " Karisma captioned the post.



Kareena Kapoor Khan re-posted Karisma's story on her Instagram account.

Neetu Kapoor dropped a photo of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

Adding flower emojis, she wrote, "Miss you both, a year already."



Rajiv Kapoor, known for his role in 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', passed away in 2021 following a heart attack. (ANI)

