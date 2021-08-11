Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, others extend birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez was showered with lovely birthday wishes from fans and her fellow celebrities as she turned 36 on Wednesday.

Several celebrities including actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and others took to social media to wish the 'Judwaa 2' star on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to "Jacky" on her Instagram account by revealing what she loves to eat the most.

"Happy Birthday, Jacky. Wishing you lots of chicken lollipop and fried wontons tonite. Have a fabulous one," Kareena wrote.



Katrina Kaif also shared a lovely message for Jacqueline on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday @jacquelinef143. May this year bring you even more smiles," wrote the 'Jee le Zaraa' actor.



Sudeep, who is famous for the role of the villain in the film 'Makkhi', took to Twitter to wish his co-star from the upcoming Kannada 3D action film 'Vikrant Rona'.

"Celebrating our #GadangRakkamma 's bday," he wrote wishing Jacqueline by also sharing pictures of her character Rakkamma.





Designer Manish Malhotra also wished the 'Housefull 3' actor through his Twitter handle.

"Wishing the gorgeous and charming Asli_Jacqueline a very happy birthday," he tweeted with a picture of Jacqueline in a lovely saree.



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her love for "Jackie" on her Insta story by posting glamourous pictures of them together.

"My dearest Jackie. Happy happy birthday, you ball of sunshine. May nothing ever dim your sparkle. Lots of love," she wrote.



Many other celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Neha Dhupia wished the 'Bhoot Police' star on her birthday.

Speaking of the upcoming film 'Bhoot Police', it also stars actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam.

The forthcoming horror-comedy will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures.

'Bhoot Police' is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on September 17. Apart from the horror-comedy, Jacqueline has some other interesting projects like, 'Cirkus', 'Kick 2', 'Ram Setu', 'Attack' and 'Bachchan Pandey', in the pipeline. (ANI)

