Kareena Kapoor Khan advices fans to wear mask in latest Instagram post

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As she returned to Mumba after wrapping the shoot for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans with a breath-taking picture of herself from her flight.

The 'mom-to-be' who is expecting her second child with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to share the high-on-style picture where she is seen gazing outside of the window.



The picture sees the 'Jab We Met,' actor exuding elegance in a white coloured suit which she paired up with a silver antique neckpiece.

"Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye," she wrote in the caption making a statement about always wearing masks as the coronavirus cases soar in the country.

Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old actor had shared her excitement of flying back home with a glowing selfie on the photo-sharing platform. (ANI)

