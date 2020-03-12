Kareena Kapoor Khan channels 'slow-motion love' on Instagram

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently made her Instagram debut and set the internet on fire channelled her 'slow-motion love' in a sizzling video on Thursday. She shared a video from the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium.'

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a scintillating video, where she is seen dressed as a cop, donning London cop jacket with a pair of black leather pants, she is seen walking across a London Street sporting a no-makeup look with hair tied in a top bun. The slow-motion video sees her walking in style with Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' song in the background. She captioned the video as, " Oh how I love slo-mo shots... captured by the mad @homster"

The intriguing video has been shot by Homi Adajania, the director of 'Angrezi Medium.' In the caption, the 'Jab We Met' actor showcased her love for slow-motion shots. Kareena has been leaving the fans in awe by sharing photos of herself and her family with captions that are truly unmissable.

The movie 'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and will make it to the theatres on March 13. (ANI)

