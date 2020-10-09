Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora extends birthday wishes to their friend Mallika Bhat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora on Friday extended warm wishes to their friend, Mallika Bhat on her birthday.

The 'Angrezi Medium' star took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to her best friend and makeup artist.

Kareena shared a picture with her best friend and birthday girl, Mallika Bhat, along with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora where they all stood striking smiles for the camera.

She also penned down a sweet note in the caption, "Happy birthday my BFF, Malikzzzzz Love you forevaaaaa @mallika_bhat."







Actor Amrita Arora also extended birthday wishes to her 'darling' friend on Instagram by posting a picture with Mallika Bhat along with her elder sister Malaika Arora.

"Happy birthday our darling @mallika_bhat ... malliksss love you longtime, stay cray and beautiful and keep entertaining us like you do," she captioned the picture .



Calling Mallika her "gurlfranddd," Malaika Arora sent birthday wishes to the makeup artist on Instagram writing, "Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love ya."



The four enjoy a close friendship and are often seen hanging out with each other.(ANI)

