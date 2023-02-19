Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor share pictures from Anissa Malhotra's baby shower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor on Sunday, shared glimpse of Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra's baby shower ceremony.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena dropped a picture with her sister-in-law Anissa along with a caption, With the gorgeous mamma to be."

Kareena donned a grey-purple hinted suit for godh bharai, She paired the beautiful suit with a pair of matching juttis, and a mauve-coloured clutch. The actor kept her hair tied back in a bun.

Kareena opted for a bindi and ruby diamond earrings to complete her ethnic look.



On the other hand, the mom-to-be opted for a blue embroidered saree. She was seen wearing a rose garland around her neck.

Neetu Kapoor also took to Insta story and shared a group picture featuring Kareena, Ritu Nanda's daughter Nitasha Nanda, and Armaan Jain's mother Rima Kapoor.





She captioned the picture, "@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai god bless."

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied in February 2020, and their wedding reception was star studded one.

Now, the couple is all set to welcome their first child, and they hosted a baby shower that was attended by close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

According to a statement from the makers, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from 'The Crew', she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Neetu, on the other hand, recently announced the wrap of her upcoming film 'Letters to Mr. Khanna'. (ANI)

