Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes glamour at event, fans lavish praise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Her name is Kareena Kapoor Khan and she is always spot-on at her fashion game.

Kareena was busy with her endorsement work on Tuesday. For the event, she sported two looks. Firstly, she made the heads spin with her glamorous avatar in an orange outfit. With minimal make-up, Kareena looked absolutely fab in the one-shoulder dress. She kept her hair loose.

For the second look, she opted for a yellow pantsuit. She completed the look with yellow hoops and tied her hair in a ponytail.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVYpS8vnHB/

Fans praised her look with heart emojis on her fan page.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced last week.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also recently went to Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon (Mumbai) to promote foundational learning (in early grades) as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF India's initiative #EveryChildReading. (ANI)

